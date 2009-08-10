Here Come the Reds

While we were totally feeling the lookbook shots of Chloë Sevigny’s latest line for Opening Ceremony, who wouldn’t love a bunch of fake candids of one of our favorite style icons?

Don’t worry though; you won’t have to settle with just a lookbook this time around. Sevigny is putting out a limited edition, hardcover artbook as well. The book, titled Reds, features ginger-haired beauties in her line, which this season features grey tweeds, animal print jacquards, Fair Isle knits, subtle dark plaids, pink flannels, and bright red wools.

Photographer David Armstrong shot the likes of Julia Frakes, Ryan McFarland, Lissy Trullie, and Jackson Wakefield (son of Neville Wakefield) for the book. It also features original work from artists including Brendan Fowler, Nate Lowman, and Aurel Schmidt.

So, if we can’t have those boots, we might as well pick up a book inspired by gingers, Bass Weejuns, 70s punks, and 80s skinheads.

[Opening Ceremony Blog]