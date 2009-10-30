Here Come the Mummies: Just in Time for Halloween

They’re probably busy, but if you’re having a Halloween party this weekend, what better band to have play than Here Come the Mummies, a funk and R&B group with a ghoulish sense of humor. Well, since the bandage-clad Nashville natives’ “unique brand of funk” is being praised as one of the best new acts of the year, you may just have to settle on adding some of their tracks to your party playlist.

Not only is their name appropriate for the weekend’s festivities, but the band’s members also choose to keep their identities secret, or shall we say, shrouded in mystery, and perform onstage in full costume and makeup–think Man Man with a comically spooky bent. The band members keep their identities under such wraps (yes, that pun was intended), that it is even believed that many have won Grammys in the past. The element of intrigue and the sense of humor aside, the exhilarating brass section, horns and percussion make Here Come the Mummies your weekend soundtrack.