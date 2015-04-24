Here Are The 57 Movies Disappearing From Netflix in May

It’s nearly May, which means one thing: Netflix is about to delete a whole bunch of movies. What Netflix gives, it also takes away, and toward the end of each month it releases a long list of programs being deleted from the streaming service the following month.

A few heavy-hitters are being taken down in May, and we suggest binge-watching Heath Ledger in “A Knight’s Tale,” Jennifer Aniston in “Along Came Polly,” and Hilary Swank in “Boys Don’t Cry” one last time this weekend. Those flicks and 54 more movies being deleted from Netflix in May, when you keep scrolling.

You may as well go ahead and cancel your dinner plans tonight, this movie marathon could take a while.

May 1, 2015

6 Bullets (2012)

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

The Accused (1988)

Airplane! (1980)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

All I Want for Christmas (1991)

Along Came Polly (2004)

An American Haunting (2006)

Baby Genius: The Four Seasons (2003)

Baby Genius: Underwater Adventures (2010)

BASEketball (1998)

Bitter Moon (1992)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie (2005)

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Call Me Claus (2001)

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Divine Secrets of the Ya­Ya Sisterhood (2002)

Fantastic Voyage (1966)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood (1988)

Funny Face (1957)

Ichi the Killer (2001)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

Life Is Beautiful (1997)

RoboCop (1987)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

Sabrina (1954)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

True Justice: Season 1

Valkyrie (2008)

May 2, 2015

Flight (2012)

May 3, 2015

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

May 5, 2015

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011)

Frank Skinner Stand­Up: Live from Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena (2008)

Grumpy Old Women Live (2008)

Russell Kane: Smokescreens & Castles Live (2011)

Skyfall (2012)

May 6, 2015

1428 (2009)

May 12, 2015

Grimm’s Snow White (2012)

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13, 2015

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos (2011)

May 15, 2015

Buffalo Girls (2012)

May 16, 2015

Fun Size (2012)

May 17, 2015

Bridezillas: Season 9 (2004 series)

Cloud 9 (2014)

Dane Cook: Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden (2007)

May 19, 2015

Red Dawn (2012)

May 20, 2015

No Woman, No Cry (2010)

May 23, 2015

Silent House (2011)

May 28, 2015

The New Guy (2002)

May 31, 2015

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)