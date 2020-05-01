‘Hercules’ Is Getting a Live-Action Remake & Twitter Has *Strong* Feelings About the Cast

For many of us who spent any time trying to master the voluminous magic of Megara’s hair, you can bet that this recent Hercules remake news is exciting. And as evidenced by Twitter, lovers of the 1997 classic are already penciling in their picks for Hercules’ live-action dream cast. OG Disney fans are an opinionated bunch, OK?

The news was confirmed on April 30, when Hollywood Reporter was the first to release details about the new Russo brothers’ production. That’s right; if you’re family with the name, you’d know they’re the same pair of filmmakers behind the latest Avengers movies. A seemingly unlikely pick for the live-action version of a Disney musical, but then again, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is *basically* already a shoo-in for a character like Hercules. He’s got the biceps. Whether the Extraction star has got the pipes, though, is another question.

Twitter has thoughts on that and more. Like, who will play the Muses? Should Ariana Grande, who played the film’s “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” track during a recent Disney Family Singalong, actually be cast as Meg? And for the love of all that is holy—can Danny DeVito please reprise his role as Phil?!

We can only hope. For now, here’s our dream cast according to the Twitterverse.

Hercules

While some are on board for the boyish good looks of Jacob Elordi or Riverdale‘s KJ Apa as Hercules, let’s just close our eyes for a moment and imagine Zac Efron (and his abs) in the starring role, please and thank you:

Megara

Allow me to remind you of that time Zendaya dyed her hair red. She has the range! The volume! The sass and sophistication! Let it be so.

Phil

Is this even up for debate?

Hades

We’re torn. Jeff Goldblum for Hades feels like the casting we’ve been waiting for, but honestly, James Woods had that role DOWN in the ’90s. We’re with it if he’s still up for it.

The Muses

This lineup, except if JHud is too busy, someone please phone Normani.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.