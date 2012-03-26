Herb Ritts’ Iconic Supermodel Photos To Be Exhibited In LA

It often seems as though fashion, advertisements and art all occupy separate spaces that rarely merge and even less often merge successfully. But the legendary fashion and celebrity photographer Herb Ritts managed to do just that, capturing celebrities and models in shots that were as beautiful as the people he photographed. Starting next month, the Getty Center in Los Angeles will play host to an exhibit of Ritts’ photos, including his famous photo of some of the world’s most iconic supermodels (shown above).

Ritts has been featured in GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Interview, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and many other leading publications. He also photographed ad campaigns for luxe brands like Chanel — where advertisements tend to take the form of an editorial shot. One of the reasons we find this exhibit so interesting is because it lends itself to further investigation of how the many aspects of our culture can overlap and play off of each other. Style is not limited to the fashion industry, much like art does not only effect other artists, but rather the way other creative trends take shape and mold society.

Check out a little preview of the Herb Ritts exhibit in the slideshow above. Do you have a favorite Ritts shot? Post it on your StyleCaster profile and share the link with us in the comments section below!

Photos: Daily Mail