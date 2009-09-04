Object Of Desire

Her Fearful Symmetry by Audrey Niffenegger, $16.19, at barnesandnoble.com

Reason #1

Labor Day weekend is here, and what better way to embrace your last days at the beach than with a mysterious and eerie story set in Highlands Cemetery in London– okay, not exactly the perfect beach read, but when else do we have the time?

Reason #2

Niffenegger has created a patchwork of odd and captivating characters– including American twins, an OCD crossword puzzle setter, and a cemetery scholar– who are beautifully depicted and are gripping to read about.

Reason #3

When this haunting book inevitably inspires a film version starring A-list actors, you will already be in-the-know. Besides, it’s good to read actual print from time-to-time, as well.