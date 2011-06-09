Henry Holland’s New Fashion Film Is Delightfully ’80s

The Resort 2012 collections have been rolling out one by one, but leave it to It-Brit Henry Holland to do something completely different to showcase his. In House of Holland‘s latest fashion film by Mariano Vivanco, model Eliza Cummingsa punky British chick who is a former face of Balenciaga and Topshopgets her groove on to the late-’80s dance track “Buffalo Stance” by Neneh Cherry. As for the clothes, there are colorful dresses that resemble classic Mexican blankets, skulls and skeletons aplenty and some psychedelic background visuals. Give it a watch and get ready for a quirky good time!