Want: Henry Holland For Le Specs Hoodie Sunglasses

While we’re in the midst of transitioning our wardrobes and tackling temperamental weather, we’re looking to our accessories to help guide our way into the next season. With that in mind, we’re stocking up on sunglasses; They’re as useful in the blinding heat of summer as they are in the cascading rays of fall. We’re especially loving this pair that House of Holland did for Le Spec sunglass company.

Firstly, anything round-framed is automatically killer in our book. Second of all, the quirky (and highly logical) hoodie detail prevents any of that nasty glare, so you can work on your street style pose rather than tripping over uneven concrete.

Henry Holland For Le Specs Hoodie Sunglasses, $88, at Revolve Clothing