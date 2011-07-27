Help Topshop Beat Cancer by Shopping! Win-Win!

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, or back-to-account overdrawn shopping in my case, Topshop will have a special charity shopping special from August 1-7. Withthe purchase of a floral kimono top between those dates, Topshop will donate a portion of your purchase to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Teenage Cancer Trust is a charity that supports young people in the UK diagnosed with cancer. Rather than have teenagers be treated at facilities for young children or adults, the Teenage Cancer Trust provides specialist cancer units in hospitals so that teenagers can be in an environment that gives them the best chance of a positive outcome.

As if that wasn’t already the sweetest thing you’ve ever heard, the kimonos are actually really wearable. Shocker, Topshop making clothes we want. The floaty, floral layers would make a great end of summer/beginning of fall piece. Check out the looks in the slideshow and keep an eye out for them to arrive in stores and online next week.

Photos courtesy of Topshop+