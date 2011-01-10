Helmut Lang’s Cool Chick Voice: Twitter Birds

The fact is, if you’re the main Twitter chick for a brand with as much edge and cool girl factor as @HelmutLang, you better be living the downtown dream. You’ll never know her name, but you do know that she digs rock, concerts, everything NYC and the girls who pimp Helmut Lang hard.

Get to know the voice behind the tweets in our newest installment of Twitter Birds: Helmut Lang.

Tell me about your background?

When I started at Helmut Lang, my second job out of college, I was the assistant to the VP of Sales and I was always really involved with marketing. My boss knew I was really into social media so I started taking Facebook to the next level. Before I got involved, our Facebook had maybe one or two posts a day, so I started to aggressively focus on it. Hemlut Lang has so many fans and people are interested in the brand, so I had to prove that we have more than a thousand followers and we should be posting content. Soon after we rolled out our Twitter and a blog just launched in December. We dont do traditional advertising so it was a great opportunity for the brand.

Helmut Lang Pre-Fall



How would you describe a typical day at work?

Oh man, a typical day: first thing is catching up on the tweets. My Blackberry is right next to my bed, so I look at anything posted on Helmut Lang Twitter and Facebook first thing. I also make sure the message is consistent on all of the social media platforms. Also, throughout the day, I stay present in the conversation on Twitter. The main focus is the clothes and the collection, what celebrity is wearing the brand… but its also creating a persona and a personality cool concerts, music, whats playing in our showroom and taking twit pics creating this whole downtown hipster, fun personality. The Helmut Lang girl wants to know whats happening in NYC, were global but were a very New York centric. I also stay up to date with fashion news.

Why do you think its so important for brands to engage with their fans?

I definitely think its the best way to understand your audience, a great way to stimulate a discussion. For example, if we find that our fans are really into the shearling vest, it should influence what we do moving forward. I definitely think you can hear a lot about the collection from press and editors, but theres an authenticity when you hear it from your followers.

Hanneli from Feature of The Day in Helmut Lang



Describe your personality in 140 characters or less…

Downtown tastemaker in-tune with all things fashion and culture from coast to coast.

What makes Twitter an awesome social networking tool?

Twitter is just an amazing source of information. When I explain it to non-tweeters, I say its like youre reading a newspaper and only seeing the titles it’s whats new, what’s first. Its about being authentic, there no filter and I think theres something really raw and interesting about it. Even if you put something up and delete it, people see it! I wouldnt have known about the French Vogue news so immediately if I wasnt looking at Twitter.

Whats your number one Helmut Lang item that you own?

Definitely from this past season its the flux fur jacket, with the grey rabbit fur. It was my little treat to myself a little fur leather.

Hanelli behind the scenes – Twitpic!



You have a lot of clothes at your finger tips. How do you edit what to wear and buy from such a great brand?

I definitely feel like Im such a Helmut Lang girl, very into that minimalist, architectural look. I always try to mix and match with different fabrics and I like to wear high low leather with a soft cotton tee, mixing natural with hard and all that goes into the Helmut Lang aesthetic.

What are some of the things that people regularly tweet at you?

A mix of things: People love to talk about the Helmut Lang pieces they have, and they twitpic their outfits. I love that. They tag Helmut Lang with what theyre wearing, what theyre wearing for their first date, or on a cold winter day, or ‘its fall, cant wait to wear my leather.’





Whats the secret to building a large Twitter following?

I think the secret is to be authentic and really create a voice and personality. Its really important to develop a personality. You dont want to sound like an advertisement. Create interesting content, listen to your audience, both the positive and negative feedback and create a conversation with you followers.

Number one Reason to Unfollow Someone?

Offensive Tweeting. I dont want to know what people are eating for breakfast, dont care. I want to hear compelling, interesting stuff.

Oddest Tweet Youve Ever Gotten?

I have a really gross one, I cant even tell you. It would fall under the offensive tweet.

Whats the next big thing in social media?

Social shopping is the next big thing, like Svpply and The Fancy. I definitely think thats the next movement for social media and e-commerce in general.



Pre-Fall behind the scenes

