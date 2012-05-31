Helmut Lang Sample Sale: Chelsea Market

If you live for everything Helmut Lang and just so happen to reside in NYC, then run (do not walk) to Chelsea Market. Just a heads up, you may have to throw a fist or two (don’t the pieces in your closet mean more when they come along with a story?) The edgy brand famous for their modern draping and chic minimalism is hosting a sample sale today through Sunday.

The line outside stretched to no end as a slew of twenty-somethings eagerly waited to uncover buried treasure among discounted black dresses and delicious leather. Nearly foaming at the mouth, the girls sprinted through the doors when the sale opened grabbing as much clothing as their arms could hold. Overheard, “Did you get the white skirt?! Quick! Grab the small!” I hope she got the skirt…

As an innocent onlooker, I felt they were scurrying so quickly they neglected to soak in the awesome price cuts. Leather pants originally priced at $920 were flying off the rack for $349, and vests for $425 were marked down to a mere $99. The inventory was insane, stocked with typical Helmut Lang draped tops, blazers, sweaters, skirts, and New York’s most coveted color – black. My favorite piece? A pair of stone patterned drop crotch silk capris. In the words of Leandra Medine of the Man Repeller, I never met a drop crotch I didn’t like! Be sure to check it out pronto, we’re sure all the items are flying off the racks!

WHAT: Helmut Lang Women’s Sample Sale

WHERE: Chelsea Market, 75 9th Ave. (between 15th and 16th streets), Manhattan, New York

WHEN: Thursday, May 31 – Saturday June, 2: 10 AM – 7 PM; Sunday, June 3: 10 AM – 6 PM

WHAT: Shop up to 65% off