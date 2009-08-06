Helmut Lang Hematite Draped Dressed

Object Of Desire

Helmut Lang hematite draped dress, $485, at lagarconne.com.

Reason #1

Short as it may have been, summer is coming to a close, and this dress is perfectly seasonless for all-year wear. Throw it on now with some flats and shades, then come October pair it with black tights, boots and a light blazer. Voila!

Reason #2

Tie-dye is always a welcome trend when worn in measure, and this dress has just the right touch, with subtle bursts of dye peeking out from the many layers and folds.

Reason #3

Nothing is sexier than a low back. A back dip is always one of the classiest ways to show some skin.