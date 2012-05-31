Hellooo Dotty: Louis Vuitton Infinitely Kusama Collection Is The Ultimate Polka Dot Realness

Warning: if you have a severe aversion to circles, dots of the polka variety or anything that could be deemed as “cute,” then you might want to steer clear of the Louis Vuitton Infinitely Kusama collection.

Teaming up with the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose love and artistic passion for the dot could easily go up against Damien Hirst‘s own liking, French luxury house Louis Vuitton has debuted a new collection that features a range of classic yet modern apparel and accessories completely covered in dots. I for one personally love this collaboration as it’s a perfect way for this ooh la la brand to show it’s un-stuffy side.

Some of my top picks in the bunch would have to include the monogrammed engraved, polka dot covered satchel handbags along with the super fun printed sunglasses. With easy-to-swallow colorways in yellow-black, red-white and black-white, there will be at least one thing in the whole collaborative collection for everyone at any age to have their eye on.

Take a peek at the newly released images from the collection in the slideshow above, and let us know which goodies you have your peepers set on by leaving a few words down below.