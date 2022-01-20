HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals.

Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options are extremely filling and always leave me feeling completely nourished. Even my family members who aren’t vegetarian enjoy the meatless dishes I prepare for them. The final products are so good, you might fall into a food coma or two (I know I do).

HelloFresh has a plethora of delicious meals designed to fit different preferences, tastes and servings. Basically, there’s something for everyone. You can pick anywhere from two to six different meals per box, with each one serving two or four people. Considering you can feed two people with three recipes in a week starting at just $7.99 a serving, you can put an end to wasting money on excess food and takeout.

The lineups include various cuisines, whether it’s Vegetarian Paella or Chickpea Tinga Tacos. There are multiple Veggie options to choose from each week, so you can savor different flavors during every meal.

The culinary creations are delicious and hearty, but they’re also unbelievably easy to cook. The ingredients are super fresh and already portioned out for you. The instructions couldn’t be clearer on how much time to allocate for each step, when to incorporate each ingredient and how to produce the most Insta-worthy plate possible. TBH, I hoard all of the recipe cards so I can recreate them in the future and refer back to them for certain cooking techniques. You don’t have to do that, though, since anyone can access HelloFresh’s recipes for free at their website (a true godsend).

If you’re unsure of where to start, HelloFresh offers Quick & Easy options, which include some recipes that take as little as 15 minutes to create, while others take up to 30 minutes to make (either way, still not that much time).

I could go on and on about why I love HelloFresh, but you’ll need to try it for yourself, so sign up here for a subscription and you’ll never look back. Get cooking with its mouth watering Veggie recipes, and soon enough you’ll be moving around the kitchen like a pro chef, photographing your culinary masterpieces for your Insta stories and feasting better than ever before. For some inspo, I’ve gathered three of my favorite Veggie dishes, below.

Cavatappi Milano

I’m a total sucker for golden breadcrumbs on top of literally anything (and gooey melted cheese), so the Cavatappi Milano is right up my alley. It’s perfect for when I’m craving a hearty plate of pasta.

Edamame & Cauliflower Fritters

If you’re a seasoned HelloFresh cook, challenge yourself with the Edamame & Cauliflower Fritters. This recipe let me flex some new cooking skills but still was a breeze to make. It’s also a unique meal you’d have a hard time finding on any restaurant’s menu.

Zucchini & Tomato Flatbreads

These flatbreads might look like they took forever to cook, but they actually only require 25 minutes of your time and are considered to be one of the easy recipes. I love this dish because it’s light, simple and truly scrumptious.