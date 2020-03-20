The 10 Best Meals To Order From HelloFresh & Inspire Your Inner Chef

Scroll To See More Images

Something I love? Eating. Something I hate? Cooking. OK, I shouldn’t say I *hate* cooking—it’s just that I’m no good at it. Luckily, the rise of meal kit delivery services makes it possible for people like me to follow step-by-step recipes and create tasty dishes in minutes. No, this isn’t an ad; I just really like a good dinner! That’s why I’ve scoped out HelloFresh’s best meals, and honestly, I’m pretty impressed with what I’ve found.

For some reason, I thought HelloFresh would be primarily veggie-based, super-healthy options, and while there are certainly an abundance of the aforementioned for the vegetarians and salad-lovers amongst us, there are also a ton of hearty, comfort food recipes from burgers to mac and cheese. Not to be cliché, but I can’t help pointing out that there’s a little ~something for everyone~ to enjoy. Don’t believe me? Hit up the HelloFresh site and browse their recipes for yourself—or, sit back, relax and scroll through the ten I’ve rounded up below. I made sure to include a good mix of fan-favorites, from treat-yourself meals like mozz-stuffed caprese burgers to lighter options like Mediterranean couscous bowls. Pick your poison! And by “your poison,” I mean “your delicious meal.”

If you do choose to search the site yourself, you’ll find HelloFresh’s bevy of options pretty easy to look through. You can sort by what kind of meal you want—veggie, family friendly, low-carb, etc.—or select a type of cuisine. I always lean towards Italian, but there’s also Greek, Asian, Latin, Russian, and a ton of other options, too. If you want to keep making the same ol’ chicken and salad recipes day in and day out for the next three months, suit yourself. But if you want the chance to try a few new incredible recipes, read on for HelloFresh’s best.

This is exactly the kind of meal I want to whip up to convince my Hinge date that I’m ~girlfriend material~. Just me? I mean, who could resist a dish topped with this saucy combo of lemon cream and chermoula? No future husband of mine, that’s for sure.

If you love hummus as a snack, why not make a meal of it? These hummus & couscous power bowls make your go-to salad look basic AF, just so you know.

If ordering Chinese food is your date-night-in go-to, it’s time to change things up! Cook your fave stir-fry from home together and see if you can pull off that restaurant-level flavor.

Name a home-cooked meal more appetizing than a crunchy, cheesy breaded chicken. I dare you! Whip this up with sides of mashed sweet potatoes and roasted green beans in just 20 minutes.

After you’ve tried a mozzarella cheese-stuffed caprese burger, you’ll never want a Big Mac (or a caprese salad, for that matter) ever again. This one’s a game-changer, folks.