While Raf Simons is not one usually described as sunny, we cannot get over his Fall 09 collection for Jil Sander for just that reason, the pops of sunshine.

Most of the collection was comprised of neutrals, especially black, with artfully placed fins, flaps, and bulges. Slivers of citron punctuated the otherwise monochromatic looks and again proved why Simons is the designer to watch in Milan.