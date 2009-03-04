Helllooooo Aspen! Also, Valentino.

In case you haven’t gotten my Facebook, or Twitter updates, I’m here in Aspen, Colorado for the inaugural Aspen Fashion Week, which StyleCaster is a (very excited) partner of. The week is off to an admirable start with a screening and reception for the much-buzzed-about documentary, “Valentino: The Last Emperor,” featuring designer Valentino and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti in the dramatic final two years of their famed and illustrious careers.

I can’t think of a better way to kick off the very first Aspen Fashion Week than with an appearance by such a legendary designer–bodes well for the chic, notoriously luxe town, no? Valentino was at the Wheeler Opera House in the center of Aspen in his usual impeccable finery, looking content and happy to be there. That may have had something to do with the film itself, which was a fascinating and hilarious insider’s look at, not only the workings of the Haute Couture, but of the intimate intricacies of the relationship between Valentino and his partner, Giammetti, making the story just as much about love as it is about fashion and business. Overall, it’s a definite must-see. Look out for it in NYC theatres on March 18th and other cities in April.

Seems to me AFW and it’s first acclaimed guest both have something to be proud of.