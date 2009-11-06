Helena Rubinstein Back with New Perfume and Demi Moore’s Support

Beauty mogul Helena Rubinstein has been off the radar for several years, but it looks as if she’s making a full comeback. With Demi Moore by her side, Rubinstein is launching a new perfume, “Wanted,” for which ageless beauty Moore is the inspiration and new face. Having the actress and Ashton Kutcher’s lady represent the fragrance may be just what Rubinstein needs to re-energize her brand, as a big name behind her was what she lacked in the past.

Moore spoke briefly with WWD about the possibility of eventually launching her own fragrance under Rubinstein’s direction, giving the actress more creative freedom. “Wanted” is Rubinstein’s first fragrance launch since 1985 and contains notes of magnolia and iris. It is available now in over 600 Macy’s stores nationwide.

Check out this behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the promo video for the new fragrance: