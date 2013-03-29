Helena Christensen: Talking About Kim Kardashian’s Weight is Disgusting

Although we’ve certainly done our fair share of observing Kim Kardashian‘s occasionally questionable maternity style, we’ve never once commented on her actual weight—hello, she’s pregnant—but that doesn’t mean that tons of tabloids haven’t made completely inappropriate quips regarding her changing figure. Interestingly, iconic model Helena Christensen is stepping up to her defense.

The 44-year-old beauty is no secret to public scrutiny regarding weight, and wrote an open letter to The Huffington Post expressing her frustration with the media’s treatment of Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

“It’s enough that they persistently project a negative focus on women’s physical shapes; but a public bullying and attacking of a pregnant woman because of her growing shape is just lower than low,” she stated.

While Kim’s high-style fashion choices—influenced by boyfriend Kanye West—have definitely raised eyebrows, some publications have gone too far, charting her weight gain, stating that she fears West will cheat on her due to her figure, and even comparing her to a beached whale.

Christensen has the right idea and thinks Kardashian should keep her head held high and just try to enjoy her pregnancy. “Whatever else the tabloid-media feel a sick need to spew out of their venomous bowels, let that be their lame choice,” she said.

However you may feel about Kardashian’s polarizing identity in the media, it’s time to leave her alone.

To see the rest of Christensen’s letter, head over to The Huffington Post