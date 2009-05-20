StyleCaster
Helena Christensen, Supermodel Gone MAD

Helena Christensen, Supermodel Gone MAD

Helena Christensen got in touch with her comedic side yesterday when she picked up a copy of MAD magazine in the West Village in New York City yesterday, clad in low slung skinny jeans and a floral tube top. We must admit, we are surprised by the model’s choice of reading material, but at least this must mean she has a good sense of humor.
