Helena Christensen On Why Supermodels Have Staying Power

I can remember being very young and seeing the Chris Isaak Wicked Game video and thinking that the girl in it might be the prettiest person I had ever seen. That girl was Helena Christensen and that video took place early on in her career, right around the time Peter Lindbergh decided to make her a major and the supermodel phenomenon started to take off.



Helena is now 42, still looks slammin’ and has some inspired stuff to say about that whole amazon supermodel 90s moment, telling ELLE UK:

“Sometimes, moments just happen to coordinate and work out. But I do think that if I was to say anything, we were allowed to just be ourselves. Each one of us had a very unique look in the sense that we looked different. There was no conformity about our look-and our personalities too, we had very different personalities, and emotionally and mentally we were different-but I think that that put together created this strong force of women. And no one told us to be any different. No one ever came up to me and said, “you need to reshape your body, to lose weight, or to be more outgoing, or less outgoing”. We were just allowed to be us, and I think at the end of the day, isn’t that the whole point of being a human being? To be allowed to be yourself, to be accepted the way you are? Ironically enough, in a business where a lot of styles and looks are dictated in some way, from the point of view of the media onto the audience, I think it’s so great that we got to just remain our quirky selves and have the body shapes that we had without anyone ever pointing a finger at anything. Maybe that’s what gave our careers longevity.”

And it is amazing that girls like Helena, Kate, Claudia, Naomi and Christy those first names still resonate continue to book ad campaigns, cover magazines and star in 20 page editorials. Amazing, only in that they continue to buck the trend of young-ones-only and in no way surprising when you look at how beautiful each of them still are.

Christensen continued, “Fashion should be about celebrating somebody’s individual style, personality and look. That’s what’s unique about a person. If you’re going to go and say, you need to look like this, you need to weigh this-what is the point of that, then? It’s so simple, really, and so complicated. It’s always about dictating, it’s always about pointing fingers. Everybody is so busy pointing fingers at someone else that they forget that what we actually need to celebrate is the individuality.” I mean, this lady should be giving seminars to the entire industry.

[Elle UK]