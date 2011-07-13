Helena Christensen Is As Body Conscious as Any Other Woman

She came up with some of the greatest supers of the 80s and 90s, like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and Yasmin Le Bon (to name a few), and now Helena Christensen is appearing alongside the same gorgeous ladies for Duran Duran’s new music video, “Girl Panic!” But that’s just one of many projects the supermodel is currently part of.

At 42, Christensen still possesses the same striking beauty and flawless body that dominated runways more than twenty years ago. Even though modeling isn’t necessarily the love of her life – that title goes to photography – she’s still gracing the pages of top fashion mags, appearing in French Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and i-D. But her most recent campaign, as a model for Triumph, has Christensen posing in sexy lingerie, showing off that body we all know and love.

While most women, no matter what age, would kill to look like her, the supermodel confesses to UK Telegraph that she isn’t immune to the insecurities every woman faces, admitting, “It’s not like [I] wake up in the morning going, ‘Oh I’m so perfect, I don’t need to do anything’. Every [model] I know in this business has the same issues as every other woman, maybe more so. You can easily be made to feel self-conscious in this job.” Supermodels, they’re just like us…

She blames both tabloids and fashion magazines for brainwashing women to believe there’s even such a thing as being bikini ready, explaining, “Magazines say we need to do all these crazy things in order to look better on the beach. The truth is, work out a bit and get firmer. Get a bathing suit you feel comfortable in. Try to eat a little less of the stuff you know will make you look less firm and don’t start two days before you go.”

While the concept of eating less junk and working out seems simple enough, it’s probabaly easier said than done for someone with a body like Christensen’s. But she explains that exercising isn’t fun or easy for her either: “I box twice a week when I’m at home in New York. When I’m away, I’ll try some pathetic attempt to do 10 push-ups and lunges in my hotel room, but I have this wall I need to get over in my mind before I can work out.” We all know what wall she’s talking about – ours may just be a little taller and harder to get over than hers.

Helena Christensen Photo: Triumph Lingerie