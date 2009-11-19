Helena Christensen 2009: Peru Photographs to be Exhibited

Helena Christensen, international supermodel, has now turned to a new art form; photography. On a recent trip to Peru, her mother’s native land, Christensen documented her trip with inspiring photographs. So inspiring were her photos that they are now being displayed at London’s Proud Gallery.

The goal of the exhibit is to celebrate a culture that may be dying due to changes in climate and to create awareness that this climate change is currently effecting Peru. In Pacchanta, Peruvian farmers and herders are feeling the drastic changes in climate most, as they rely heavily on rainfall and river flow.

Because of the change in climate, glaciers are melting and water is scarce. Mountains that used to be covered in snow are bone dry, which prevents farming which in-turn prevents the people who live in Pacchanta from making any money to support themselves and their families.

On preventing further climate change, Christensen said, “I am, along with the rest of the world, hoping that UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen will see the world leaders taking drastic action. The most important thing is top stop the huge emission of carbon dioxide into the world.”