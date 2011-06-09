Helena Bonham Carter is the New Face of Marc Jacobs

The always-entertaining Helena Bonham Carter will be the new Fall 2012 face of Marc Jacobs. Although the actress usually favors looks from Vivienne Westwoodoccasionally paired with two different colored shoesshe recently chose a look by Jacobs for the SAG Awards, perhaps foreshadowing the collaboration.In the campaign, shot as always by Juergen Teller, Carter wears a pink scalloped edge dress with polka dot tights and a sort-of pill box hat.

Carter in Marc Jacobs at the SAG Awards.

Although Carter often lands on worst-dressed lists, you can’t argue that her personality always shines through with her choices, something that is certainly missing from the majority of other actresses on the red carpet. Her personality just seems a bit more… scattered than most people.

Do you think she was the right choice for the Jacobs campaign?