Heidi Montag Spoofs Her Plastic Surgeries

Image: INFphoto.com

Does this mean Heidi Montag is finally aware that her life is one big joke and her plastic surgeries are absolutely ridiculous? Well, probably not. But it is giving Heidi some more PR!

Heidi Montag is starring in a new Funny or Die video in which she totally spoofs herself. In the video, she argues for the creation of a consumer agency that will regulate credit card companies. Because, you know, she spent so much money on her plastic surgeries. And she probably spent that money on credit cards since she basically spent her whole savings on her self-released album, which sold about 5 copies.

She starts off the video by saying, “If you’re a reality TV star, chances are good that you will one day have plastic surgery.” Sadly, that’s probably pretty true these days. Then she claims, “you will have to pay for that surgery with credit cards because you have spent all your I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! money on expensive purses, tiny dogs and healing bracelets for your husband.” Cut to a shot of Spencer Pratt meditating with his “healing bracelets.”

Heidi ends the commercial sitting in a bathtub and claiming she’ll be listened to because she’s in the bathtub. In these shots, Heidi seriously looks like she’s about 45 years old. She also jokes about the fact that she can no longer smile with her new plastic surgery (or cry). If only Heidi’s plastic surgeon made an appearance in the spoof.

In a way, I want to say good for Heidi for being able to joke about herself! On the other hand, I kind of think this makes her even more pathetic. Check out the video below and tell us what you think.

Contributed by Susie Anderson for Limelife

