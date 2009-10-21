Heidi Montag Refuses to Attend Sister’s Birthday Party without Attendance Fee

Let’s all play this fun game where we pretend a) we care and b) we’re shocked:

Holly Montag celebrated her 26th Birthday at LA’s Empire Hollywood. (We don’t care.)

Heidi Montag Pratt, Holly’s own SISTER, did not show up. An insider said it’s because, “Heidi only goes places if she is getting paid.” (And…we’re not shocked)

People are scoffing in horror and disgust that the naturally blond, double-D beauty (cough) would ask family to pay her for attending. Obviously Heidi only goes places where she can make money for attending. Her job at Bolthouse is fake and Spencer doesn’t work (we think/assume/know). The Hills probably doesn’t even pay them any more; we bet the two just keep showing up in front of the cameras.

Cameraman: “Heidi, you’re in the shot. You’re in the shot. HEIDI! Whatever.”

Above we see Heidi posing, even though the photographer probably didn’t want her to.