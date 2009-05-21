Heidi Montag Proves There’s Nothing A Highly Malleable Person Can’t Do

We’ve really enjoyed watching Heidi Montag grapple for relevance, both in “real life” and on The Hills (for her there is perhaps no difference). First she left school, and bestie L.C., to pursue a career as, um, a party planner? Or something. And then she again left Lauren to live with the best, most Macchiavellian reality show villain in recent memory. An album, some hyper-orchestrated <a href=" http://www.celebrity-gossip.net/celebrities/hollywood/heidi-montag-and-spencer-pratts-valentines-date-203353/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>photo shoots, a hilariously awesome <a href=" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSRigInpvYM” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>music video, a <a href=" http://nymag.com/daily/fashion/2008/04/no_this_is_not_a.html” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>clothing line…they all resonate like the desperate cries of a tiny animal lost in the ether.

Now E!Online reports that we can expect a swimwear line from Heidi Montag (Spencer Pratt) Enterprises. The suits will be made for all shapes and sizes, not just pint-sized girls with disproportionate, inordinately perky breasts.

“I love bathing suits,” Heidi told E! “I feel like I wear them more than anyone, so it makes sense for me.”

More than, say, Marissa Miller? No matter. We’ve come to expect this kind of hyperbole from the Speidi team. Here’s hoping the line exceeds our expectations. Heidi has, after all, set the bar so high.