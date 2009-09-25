Heidi Montag Pratt to Guest Co-Host on The View

In case you’ve been feeling like you haven’t been seeing enough of Heidi Montag Pratt lately, the demure, tasteful Mrs. King Spencer Montag Pratt is slated to fill in for Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View for the October 1 episode. (Hasselbeck is on maternity leave until mid-October.)

Although we tire of Heidi over-saturation, we must consider this a rather ballsy move on her behalf, considering her track record with the ladies of the The View. On her last appearance (along with husband Spencer–excuse us, King Spencer) included a berating from Whoopi Goldberg, who told the couple to “get yourselves together or you’re going to be in the street. You’re going to have to take responsibility. You’re too old now. Last year it was cute. Now you’re adults.”

So we have to at least give the girl points for even showing her face on the intimidating panel of opinionated women.

Other Hasselbeck fill-ins include Ana Ortiz, Lisa Ling, Kate Gosselin, Meghan McCain, Gloria Estefan, and La Toya Jackson.