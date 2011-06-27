Heidi Klum’s QVC Jewelry Line, Anne Hathaway on Bazaar

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

The American Medical Association took a stance against Photoshop for promoting unrealistic expectations. I like it. [NYDN]

Anne Hathaway looks good on Bazaar, says about all that Oscars flack, “Anyone who disliked my personality probably disliked my personality before the Oscars.” Heh. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Rent the Runway is going to begin selling makeup through Lancme. Presumably, you can’t send it back after Prom. [Fashionista]

Heidi Klum did a jewelry collection for QVC. It’s doesn’t look like Van Cleef this time. [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Historyday History Day On this day in 1969 patrons at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in NYC, clashed with police beginning the gay rights movement. Such perfect timing, go NY State!

RT @IamMademoiselle SOS Glasto friend last seen sat on a Mexican rug, which may have been levitating. Only shelter she has is small piece of tarpaulin. Amazing, love the druggy tweets.

RT @AnnabelTollman Je love Beyonce. She leaves the house without trousers on a regular basis and has made it ok for ladies of a chunkier thigh to do micromini. Mmkay.

RT @victoriabeckham Congratulations New York same sex marriage finally legalized!!! Xx vb Word, VB, get Cali on it!



