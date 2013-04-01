From Supermodel To Hero: Heidi Klum Rescues Her Son and Nannies From Drowning

It’s clear that Heidi Klum is a can-do type of woman begin with, what with her bustling work schedule that includes a new gig on the upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent,” her four kids with ex-husband Seal, and her blooming relationship with bodyguard Martin Kirsten. But the 39-year-old “Project Runway” host and supermodel almost had to deal with something unimaginably horrible: The loss of one of her children.

Yesterday, while vacationing in Oahu, Hawaii, her 7-year-old son Henry got caught in a riptide with two nannies, before Klum and Kirsten immediately ran to their rescue. “We got pulled into the ocean by a big wave. Of course, as a mother, I was very scared for my child and everyone else in the water. Henry is a strong swimmer and was able to swim back to land. We were able to get everyone out safely,” Klum told Us Weekly today.

We’re certainly glad to hear that everyone escaped the situation unharmed—and frankly, this is just more proof that Heidi Klum can really do anything.