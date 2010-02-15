Heidi Klum, Whitney Port, Rachel Zoe, and More Celebrity Sightings from New York Fashion Week 2010

Image: Bauergriffin

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and we’re just as excited about the runway as we are about seeing what our favorite celebrities, like Heidi Klum (pictured above) will be wearing to the shows. We’re loving Heidi’s slightly edgier-than-normal ensemble above. Check out more of the winning looks we’ve spotted so far, below.

Molly Sims: Image: Bauergriffin



Looks like we’re not the only ones anticipating spring. On day four of Fashion Week at Bryant Park, Molly Sims beats the winter doldrums with this floral print dress and purple bejeweled jacket.

Rachel Zoe: Image: Famepictures



Back in black! Rachel Zoe arrives at Bryant Park on February 12 decked out in a black fur coat, black trousers, and round sunglasses.

Naomi Campbell: Image: Famepictures

Naomi Campbell is a head above the rest in a black denim mini, black blazer, black camisole, and over-the-knee boots. Campbell hosted the ‘Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Haiti’ fashion show at The Tents at Bryant Park.

Kelly Osbourne: Image: INFphoto

Kelly Osbourne is stunning in this white ruffled dress paired with gold flats at the Alice + Olivia show at The Hotel Gansevoort. Although we love her purse, her best accessory would have to be her adorable dog.

Amber Rose: Image: Bauergriffin

Spotted at Bryant Park: Amber Rose. The model is quickly making a name for herself that extends beyond Kanyes arm candy. With this form-fitting printed dress, Amber Rose always knows how to make an entrance.

Agyness Deyn: Image: INFphoto

Agyness Deyn leaves Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Haiti Show and braves the winter chill with plenty of layers: a denim button-down over a black blazer and leather vest, finished off with a black scarf and hat. Deyn’s ensemble gives off just the right amount of casual and cool.

Whitney Port: Image: INFphoto

The Citys Whitney Port arrives at Bryant Park in a black trench and black tights. We love the pop of color on her lips.

Kristen Bell: Image: Bauergriffin



When In Rome‘s Kristen Bell hits up Bryant Park and goes for a classy look with this wool pea coat and brown boots combo. Rounded shades give the look a chic finishing touch.

Kim Kardashian: Image: Bauergriffin



Kim Kardashian epitomizes simplicity as she arrives at Bryant Park in this body-hugging black dress paired with black heels. The design on the front adds the perfect amount of detail to help accentuate her fabulous curves.

