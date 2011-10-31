Heidi Klum vs. Mr. Goodbody: Whose Organs Were More Awesome?

Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween. While Kim Kardashian’s Poison Ivy put up a good fight last night, nothing will compete with what Heidi wore to her Halloween party last night at Tao Las Vegas. Actually, nothing can even compete with how she arrived: on a gurney covered in a white bed sheet!

Inspired by the stunningly successful Bodies exhibition, Heidi managed to look terrifying and straight out of the morgue. Props, Ms. Klum! Frankly, we couldn’t resist comparing her look to Mr. Slim Goodbody, known to many of us as the “Superhero of Health.” If you’re not familiar with Mr. Goodbody’s TV specials that dominated PBS throughout the 1980s and 1990s, I can safely assure you that you are missing out.

Take a look below at Heidi and Goodbody, and let us know who you think rocked organ-chic better. (Oh, and get excited for Heidi’s costume tomorrow for her big bash at Ph-D at theDream Hotel in New York City)