Watch Heidi Klum Commit Arson in Sia’s Epic New Music Video

Sia, our favorite Australian powerhouse hit-maker, released another epic video from her album 1000 Forms of Fear that stars none other than Heidi Klum.

Fire Meet Gasoline has an erotic thriller meets romantic drama vibe, featuring a burning house, plenty of almost-naked frolicking, something bloody wrapped in a towel, green pastures, and a final shot of Klum wearing that signature blonde bob wig worn by other Sia muses Maddy Ziegler and Kristen Wiig.

Directed by Francesco Carrozzini, Klum stars alongside Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal, rolling around in their skivvies and committing arson. Ah, love in Sia’s world.

