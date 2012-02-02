Heidi Klum and Seal’s Separation: Publicity Stunt?

When news got out that one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples was separating, people were shocked, saddened and confused. Heidi Klum and Seal seemed to paint a perfect picture of two people in love, living in Los Angeles with their perfect little family. Why the sudden break-up?

Heidi and Seal never really gave an exact answer as to why they’re divorcing. Even more puzzling is the fact that both of them have been seen wearing their wedding rings. Um, can you say publicity stunt?

Heidi hasn’t said much about this at all, only tweeting her fans thanking them for their support. Seal, however, spoke out right after the news of their separation. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Seal claimed he wasn’t divorcing Heidi and spoke with extremely high regards towards her.

With all of these mixed messages, we’re having a hard time figuring out whether or not this separation is legit. We love Heidi and hope that if she is going through with her split from Seal that she keeps it together during this difficult time. But what do you think? Are you convinced that the couple is really calling it quits?

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA