Heidi Klum Returns to Denim For New Jordache Campaign

Denim brand Jordache had a heyday in the late 1970s and early 1980s when became one of the first big designer labels to make a splash in the world of denim. Since then, the line has decreased in popularity, but in recent years, the label is looking to turn all that around.

Last year, the brand debuted a series of well-received TV advertisements starring 30 Rock‘s Katrina Bowden. Today, they’re back with a high profile campaign star: Heidi Klum. WWD reports that Klum’s ads will feature an expanded collection of Jordache jeans to be sold at Wal-Mart. This isn’t the German beauty’s first time representing the brand, either — she even designed a capsule collection for Jordache back in 2008.

This campaign, however, is by far their biggest. With trend-focused styles like colored denim included in the collection, it’s clear Jordache is making a play for its relevancy. As evidenced by the teaser ad above, they may have a shot at getting back in the jean game. What do you think?