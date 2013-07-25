ThrowbackThursday: See Heidi Klum As a Young Goth With Green Hair

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, Heidi Klum is the ultimate mogul. After launching to international fame thanks to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, she gained further recognition during her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her modeling career was incredibly consistent, and she’s more than successfully expanded into other industries like TV (she’s the host of “Project Runway” and a judge on “America’s Got Talent”) and cosmetics. Also a fun fact that you may not have known: She once had a line of shoes with Birkenstock! Oh, and how could we forget her recent penchant for sexy selfies?

But it wasn’t always sandy butts and runway struts for the 40-year-old megastar.

Klum grew up in a small German town called Bergisch Gladbach, which was outside of Cologne. Her mother was a hairdresser and her father was an executive at a cosmetics company. So clearly, her path to modeling was very well mapped out for her. Along the way, she went through the same phases we all do—which included the goth-punk phase that everyone seems to go through in high school.

No word on whether or not this old photo was taken on Halloween, but her sweater doesn’t exactly scream “costume.”

Pink and green hair may not be your cup of tea, but how adorable does Heidi look? We can’t help but wish she showed up looking like this at a red carpet event!

What do you think of this week’s #ThrowbackThursday? Who would you like to see next week? Tell us below!

