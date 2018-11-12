Heidi Klum’s Cabin OOTD Is the Most Autumnal Thing We’ve Ever Seen

There are few things I love more than spending fall vacationing in some kind of mountain house. As I am currently living out my fall in a New York City office—surrounded by skyscrapers, rather than the crisp mountain air—I’ve resorted to living vicariously to others. Specifically, I’ve resorted to living vicariously through Heidi Klum.

The supermodel is spending her November somewhere very, very idyllic. I’m not sure where she is exactly—probably somewhere in Europe—but wherever it is, it’s autumnal AF. And the aesthetic she’s curated to accompany this picturesque experience is truly on point.

Over the weekend, Klum uploaded a series of jealousy-inducing photos to Instagram. The first showed her standing in a cow pasture wearing a white turtleneck, black overalls and a black beret. (The post was actually an ad, but it was so damn cute I couldn’t help but include it.)

Then, she shared what is literally the most autumnal Instagram I’ve ever seen. She stood in a wood cabin wearing all-tan-everything. A camel-toned sweater, baggy tan pants, a teddy trench coat and tan hiking boots.

Later that day, she took her cabin aesthetic to an entirely new level—sharing a Boomerang of her dancing around while wearing an oversized, quilted poncho. She paired the piece with a red, puffer-vest scarf, black tights and black snow boots.

All three of these outfits inspired immense envy in me—and rest assured, I’ll be consulting each and every one of them the next time I travel to some kind of woodsy, isolated cabin. (Who needs flannel when you could have mountain-y overalls? Or a montain-y tan-on-tan outfit? Or a mountain-y poncho and puffer scarf?)

Unfortunately, Klum finished off the weekend by uploading a final post bidding adieu to the mountains. (Let’s be real—she probably bid them auf wiedersehen.) So these glorious few days have officially come to a close.

Still, their spirit will live on—and they’ll always be there for us to turn to in future times of #cabinoutfitinspo need.