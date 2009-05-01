Heidi Klum: Live Long and Prosper

Who knew that so many starlets were Star Trek fans? The pretty young things arrived in droves to the StarTrek premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre last night in Hollywood, among them Heidi Klum, Leighton Meester, Zoe Saldana, Amanda Bynes, Kristin Cavallari, Sophia Bush, Michelle Monaghan, and Nicolette Sheridan (not so young but has a rocking body nonetheless).

Earlier this week when we saw Leighton Meester leaving a Hollywood salon with considerably blonder locks, we’ll admit were unsure about her lighter do. But after seeing the Gossip Girl star in this gray YSL bow back dress and YSL cage booties, we rescind our comments and apologize for uttering anything but praise for Blair.

On a less praiseworthy note, Amanda Bynes and Kristin Cavallari both wore slightly different Hervé Léger coral bandage dresses. It’s not that I have anything against bandage dresses, but they usually look best when worn in simple black. Something gets lost when you add a punchy color to such a formfitting and sexy dress. As pictured, Amanda opted for a solid coral and Kristin went a little more festive with a coral ombré style. I am not sure which look is worse, but I think Kristin takes the cake on this one. What do you think?