Heidi Klum: My Mom Takes My Sexy Instagram Pictures

No one has ever accused Heidi Klum of being a wallflower. In fact, the 40-year-old model mom and “America’s Got Talent” judge is all about flaunting her sexuality lately, and thanks to Instagram and Twitter she’s taken her fans and followers along for the ride. Between endless skimpy bathing suit shots, a photo of her sandy butt in a bikini, and a full-on topless picture (with a smiley face on her stomach, no less), Klum has been taking racy to another level.

Apparently, Klum’s definition what’s racy could be skewed just a little considering her mother is totally on board with the model’s sexy selfies.

When asked by “Access Hollywood” as to who’s behind the scantily-clad photographs, she stated, “You will be surprised when you hear that my mom takes most of the photos. Yeah, my mom and dad. They were on holiday. Yes, so my mom can take some good photos.”

She also blames her German nationality for her love of nudity. “I’m European. I don’t like wearing tops,” she said. “And I don’t like tan lines.” Well, who can blame her really? No one likes tan lines.

Still, we find it a bit bizarre that her mom is behind the lens—but maybe we’re just uptight Americans!

What do you think of Klum’s mom taking her sexy pictures?

