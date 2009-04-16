Heidi Klum Has a New Angel

Looks like there’s going to be a new addition to Heidi Klum’s non stop playdates. After sketches of maternity dresses designed for the Victoria’s Secret Angel were leaked to the internet, launching a plentitude of rumors surrounding her possible pregnancy, her rep has finally confirmed that Klum and Seal are in fact expecting a fourth child. We just love seeing Heidi and Seal take the kids to the park and can’t wait to see the family grow. We also can’t wait to see Klum’s maternity style in action. Congrats to the Klum-Seals!