Was Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume Amazing—or a Miss?

Update, 11/1/16: OK, cat’s out of the bag. Finally—at midnight last night—Heidi Klum revealed her Halloween costume. And though we were all on the tip of our seats waiting for a complete transformation, it turns out that Klum dressed up as … herself. Wait, what?

Klum enlisted five other women to act as her doppelgängers, so that the final product was a sextet of models in leotards and thigh-high boots. And though the prosthetics on the other models’ faces were impressive, they didn’t actually look that much like Klum—and Klum herself didn’t have to dress up at all.

It’s an impressive idea, and if somehow the six women were more conjoined—or if Klum had actually been in a costume of some kind—we’d be more enthused. But we have to say, after all the waiting, the final reveal seemed a little disappointing. Ah, well: There’s always next year.

Original Post, 10/31/16: At this point, it’s as much a Halloween tradition to anxiously await Heidi Klum’s over-the-top costume as it is to eat a bunch of peanut butter cups and smear oneself with fake blood or whatever. And so that’s just what we’re doing over here, especially since Klum is doing nothing but stoke the flames, posting multiple videos of herself getting into full gear with the help of a team of makeup and prosthetics artists.

But let’s back up for a moment. In case you missed it, Klum first teased this year’s look on Instagram a few weeks ago, with a shot of herself channeling what many people speculated could be Kylie Jenner/Kim Kardashian vibes, considering the Balmain-esque minidress, thigh-high boots, and selfie. “First fitting for Halloween,” she wrote. “Hmmmmmm…😶….. what am I going to be this year ? Can you guess !?!?!?!?!?!” Many people had many guesses—Barbarella, Rihanna, Captain Future, Darth Vader, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Beyoncé, a Bond Girl, David Bowie—but none of them have been confirmed. Yet.

Today, after appearing as Maddie Ziegler alongside Ellen DeGeneres’ Sia on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Klum proved that her half-black, half-white wig and flesh-toned leotard were but an aperitif in preparation for a much more substantial main course. After the show finished filming,

“Happy Halloween, everyone! It’s that time of the year again, so let’s get this party started,” she said in an IG video, her hair half pulled back and a comb sticking out of the back.

Next, she posted a fast-forwarded video of her glam squad doing something major to her face, while her hair was pulled back completely from her face.

In another sped-up vid, Klum’s eye is totally transformed with a layer of extra flesh. What are they doing??

Finally, she posted a little convo that with her prosthetics expert, Mike Marino. (A quick glance at his Insta confirms that she’s in capable hands.)

“Is this gonna work out?” she asked.

“This is gonna be the best costume you’ve ever worn,” Marino said.

“I don’t know, you don’t seem so excited about it,” Klum replied.

“I’m so excited, I can’t wait to do this four more times,” he said.

“Is this gonna work out?” she asked again.

“This is gonna work out really well. This is gonna be the most successful costume I’ve ever seen you pull off,” he said.

“Make it work,” she said.

“I am gonna make it work. More than you could ever dream of.”

Honestly, at this point, we give up. In a sea of chaos and apprehension, one thing is for sure: We’re excited for the big reveal later. Can. Not. Wait.