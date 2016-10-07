Can You Guess Heidi Klum’s Next Halloween Costume from This Pic?

Because Heidi Klum is an international supermodel, her agenda includes things like multiple Halloween costume fittings. Many of us just throw things together night-of and hope for the best, but Klum is known for her outrageous Halloween outfits—and from the looks of a photo she posted to tease her next costume on Instagram, she’s in stage one of what will most certainly be a level-10 getup. Which is only right, because she is Heidi Klum.

“First fitting for Halloween ….. Hmmmmmm…😶….. what am I going to be this year ? Can you guess !?!?!?!?!?!” she posted alongside a rare selfie, wearing thigh-high boots and a form-fitting dress and rocking some serious nails.

Instagrammers immediately started trying to guess Klum’s costume, of course, because that’s what Instagram is for. Some possibilities included (but were certainly not limited to) Barbarella, Rihanna, Captain Future, Darth Vader, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Beyoncé, a Bond Girl, and David Bowie.

In our humble opinion, the selfie (and the fact that Klum almost never posts those) alongside the dress, nails, and boots point to Kardashian or Jenner, which would certainly be topical right now. Since Halloween is around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to find out.