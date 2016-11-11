Heidi Klum Gets Real About Her Actual Diet and Exercise Routine

First of all, Heidi Klum wants you to know that models definitely don’t skip lunch. “The myth that models don’t eat is totally not true,” she told Shape. That said, she qualified it with one note: “I just think that because we’re in this business, we have to choose more wisely.” She added that exercise is key, but that she thinks of it as a vehicle to stay healthy, rather than framing it around staying toned alone. “It’s not just about doing the cardio so that you’re nice and fit, and slim and trim, but your heart needs to pump, too,” she said.

Throughout her new interview with the magazine, Klum emphasized that body positivity is vital. “I love my shape because it’s mine,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s not what anyone else thinks about my body but how I feel about myself. I’m working it and owning it!”

So—just how does Klum stay active and keep moving? “Whenever I need motivation, I think of the big picture,” she said. “I want to be as healthy as possible for myself and my family.” But lest you think she’s out there working out three hours a day, Klum nixed that one right in the bed. “I try to be active as much as possible,” she said, but “I don’t have time for workouts every day.”

When she does work out, Klum likes to try to find fun—not just exercise for the sake of it. “Being the mother of four kids is a workout in itself!” she pointed out. “Balancing my work and their schedules makes it hard to find time for a traditional exercise routine, so we try to do as many outdoor activities as a family as possible. We love to go on bike rides, take our dogs hiking, or jump on the trampoline. That’s the best way to stay fit and healthy—do things that don’t feel like work.”

Above all, Klum stressed the importance of embracing and accepting the skin you’re in, rather than wishing things were somehow different. “I’m now 43,” she said. “My stomach has stretched in and out and in and out and in and out four times. I’ve breastfed four children … You just have to embrace it, go with it, just roll with it.” And that, folks, is why we love Heidi Klum. That, and her over-the-top love for Halloween.