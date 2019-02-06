Heidi Klum Wore the Most Maximalist Airport Outfit We’ve Ever Seen

I don’t know what it is about celebrity airport outfits, but I live for them. Are they down-to-earth enough to still wear sweats like the rest of us? Or do they put on a one-person airport fashion show for their fans and paparazzi? Honestly, I might start an Instagram account that’s dedicated to what celebrities wear at airports. And first on the agenda would have to be Heidi Klum’s most recent airport outfit, because, whew, I don’t even know what category to put this baby in.

Heidi Klum arrived in NYC on Tuesday wearing an ensemble that involved some next-level pattern mixing. The leopard print coat and star-patterned pants Klum wore made the outfit wildly maximalist, but the entire ensemble also looked extremely cozy. So, she definitely made a statement with her airport look (one-woman fashion show), but the outfit also kind of had some pajama vibes (down-to-earth sweats). Leave it to Heidi Klum to become an airport fashion enigma.

As if mixing graphic star-patterned parachute pants and a leopard coat wasn’t enough, Klum carried a black and white patterned bag as well. That’s three—three—different patterns in one outfit. The America’s Got Talent judge seems to have her own talent of clashing three wildly different patterns and still looking like she knows what she’s doing. I mean, who would second-guess Heidi Klum’s fashion choices? She was a judge on Project Runway for 16 (!!) seasons. That pretty much gives her license to wear whatever the hell she wants.

So in my self-categorized celebrity airport outfit collection, I guess Heidi Klum just gets her own damn category. It’s maximalist pattern-clashing meets comfy enough to take a nap in. I have never and I will never question what Heidi Klum decides to wear to the airport. She’s simply that iconic.