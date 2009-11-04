Heidi Klum: 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Host (Not Model)

For the first time after giving birth, supermodel Heidi Klum will not pull a miracle slim down in time to walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. But wait, don’t cancel your plans to watch the show yet, Heidi is hosting! It is confirmed that this year, though she will not be flaunting her amazing body down the runway in lingerie, Heidi Klum will be exercising her second greatest talent–hosting! The runway will, however, feature a slew of hot new Angels.

This announcement is great news. With even Heidi Klum admitting the baby weight doesn’t just melt off, new moms can stop trying to live up to impossible standards created by celebs achieving pre-baby weight within weeks. As devout Project Runway viewers ourselves, we won’t mind seeing Heidi hosting an additional runway extraordinaire. After all, there is no such thing as too much Klum.

Heidi has been busy with an upcoming Victoria’s Secret makeup line and and upcoming Fall ’10 fashion line.