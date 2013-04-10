Hedge Funder Steve Cohen Lists NYC Penthouse For $115 Million

It has been quite a few weeks for hedge fund titan Steve Cohen. First Cohen’s SAC Capital settled with the SEC on insider trading charges to the tune of $616 million. Then news came to light that he had bought a $155 million Picasso. Then Cohen went ahead and bought a $60 million Hamptons beach house down the street from a Hamptons house that he already owns. Now he is listing his Manhattan penthouse at One Beacon Court in the residential portion of the Bloomberg Tower for a staggering $115 million, making it the most expensive condo on the market in New York City at the moment.

Cohen bought the apartment for $24 million in 2005 and hired the late architect Charles Gwathmey to completely redo the space. The 9,000 square foot apartment boasts six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, 24-foot ceilings, a media room, and one of the biggest eat in kitchens New York City has ever seen. The biggest complaint from real estate watchers is that there is no outdoor space.

Yes, Cohen is looking to make a a $91 million profit on this apartment, but crazier things have happened.

Weigh in in the comments below. Does the apartment sound like it is worth $115 million to you?