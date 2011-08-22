Heeled in Comfort: Sirak Debuts Footwear Line, E-Commerce

Meeting Adam Sirak, one can quickly grasp his enthusiasm for women’s shoes, and appreciate the thought that is put into the design of each style in his newly-launched shoe line, Sirak. With experiences at top fashion companies such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Aeffe under his belt, Sirak has developed a discerning aesthetic and understands the markers of quality when it comes to footwear construction and materials. Best of all, he considers comfort in his design process, adding features such as a padded footbed and a widened toe box to make the sculptural styles comfortable for daily wear.

Inspired by the 1930s Le Beau Monde designer Jean-Michel Frank, the Sirak fall collection combines classic shoe silhouettes with architectural cut-outs and rich textures. Designed in New York and manufactured in Brazil, the colorblocked flats with mesh inserts, geometric peep toe booties and t-strap sandals in mixed materials are both modern and timeless in their appeal. Most are now available on the Sirak site, which just launched e-commerce this week.

Click through to see our top picks from the Sirak Fall collection and let us know what you think!