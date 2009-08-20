StyleCaster
Hedi Slimane Shoots Amber Valletta

After all those gorgeous Kate Moss photos for French mag Liberation were censored, it looks like Hedi Slimane took a resigned sigh, and reintroduced clothing back into his art…sort of. In the new issue of V Magazine, Slimane photographed the ever-so-attractive Amber Valletta wearing studs, sequins, and attitude.

The photos are shot head-on, with no context, and, in comparison to the plethora of breasts and almost-crotch shots of Kate, the photos are pretty tame. You snuck a nipple in there, Hedi, we noticed, but barely, and we’re hardly scandalized. We’re more interested in those pants Valletta’s wearing…is that a hole where the pocket should be? She’s channeling a little Juliette Lewis in Natural Born Killers, and now we have “Born Bad” stuck in our heads; we’re digging it.

The latest issue of V hits stands Sept. 1.

