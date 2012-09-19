Hedi Slimane To Open First Saint Laurent Paris Shop In Shanghai

While we’re waiting with bated breath to see just what Hedi Slimane has in store for Saint Laurent Paris, lucky shoppers in Shanghai are receiving a first look in just a couple of weeks. According to WWD, the label’s new creative director will be opening the doors to the first installment of his re-imagined boutiques on October 1 in the Chinese metropolis. The somewhat unexpected first location sparks questions if this is the first move toward Slimane’s vision for the line, deciding against Paris or New York.

CEO of the brand, Paul Deneve shared more insight on the new retail initiative, explaining that in the next year, fifteen stores under Slimane’s new direction will be launched in addition to shops-in-shop.

Slimane sparked controversy and even outrage when he changed the name of the iconic fashion house name soon after he took his new post. While his appointment was said to be a move to rejuvenate the line to appeal to a much younger and modern consumer, debates have been a-plenty regarding the designer taking his control too far.

So what to expect? Prepare for a lot of black and white marble and Depression-era furniture, notably furniture in metallic materials such as gold, silver and glass. If you ask us, if you have air miles to burn, go ahead and do it now.