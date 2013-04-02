Hedge Fund Titan Steve Cohen Buys $60 Millions Hamptons House Down the Street From Home He Already Owns

When you are Steve Cohen, hedge fund billionaire, head of SAC Capital, and 117th richest person in the world, you don’t let a little SEC probe get in the way of your rampant spending. Just last week news broke that Cohen had scooped up a $155 million Picasso just as his firm had agreed to a $616 million settlement with the SEC related to insider trading charges. Now, Cohen’s is flexing his wallet again, having just scooped up a $60 million Hamptons home, an oceanfront property on Further Lane in East Hampton. Keep in mind that Cohen actually already owns a home on this street.

At the same time, he has put on the market his duplex apartment in the Bloomberg Tower on the East Side of Manhattan, with an asking price of $115 million.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Michael Steinberg, the former portfolio manager for SAC Capital’s Sigma unit, and a longtime Cohen lieutenant, was led out of his Park Avenue apartment in handcuffs in relation to the probe.

Good time for a spending spree or bizarre timing on the part of Cohen? Weigh in in the comments below.